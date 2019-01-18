Quantcast

JOSEPH M. BILZOR, v. FRANK A. RUFF

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2019

Real property -- Tax sale -- Motion to intervene This appeal arises from the denial of Appellant’s motion to intervene and vacate an enrolled judgment in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. The property at issue was purchased at a public tax sale by Appellee who subsequently obtained a final judgment foreclosing any right of ...

