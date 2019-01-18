Lawyer deals with Ticketmaster dispute the ‘Hamilton’ way

When a Houston lawyer couldn’t get a refund from Ticketmaster after buying ‘Hamilton’ tickets, he did what the namesake of the smash-hit Broadway musical would do.

He wrote his way out.

Joshua P. Davis, a personal injury lawyer, sued Ticketmaster alleging the company had a monopolistic position where customers have no choice but to pay Ticketmaster a fee to resell tickets purchased by mistake, Texas Lawyer reported. Davis had mistakenly bought three tickets for a January show instead of March. He immediately called Ticketmaster, but the company refused to give him a refund or transfer the tickets to the right date, the lawsuit states.

Davis accused Ticketmaster of violating antitrust law, fraudulent inducement and breach of contract, the lawsuit states.

Two days after he filed the lawsuit, Ticketmaster settled for $2,325, which was the cost of the three tickets. Ticketmaster also paid the cost of the lawsuit.

After the settlement, Davis described his triumph to Texas Lawyer as “Hamiltonian.”