Quantcast

Md. child-support guidelines would be changed under coming legislation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 18, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Legislation will soon be introduced to remove a controversial provision in Maryland family law that sharply reduces noncustodial parents’ child-support obligations once they have hosted their children overnight 128 times in a year. Opponents of the current provision say it's become a magic number that changes the focus of litigation from the children’s well-being ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo