Quantcast

Maryland explores faster way to approve sports betting

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 18, 2019

Maryland lawmakers are exploring a faster way to approve sports betting this year, but it's unclear if they will be able to do it without voter approval in 2020.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo