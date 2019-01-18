UMD School of Nursing celebrates 20 years with clinical simulation lab

Jane M. Kirschling, PhD, RN, FAAN, left, the dean of the University of Maryland School of Nursing of the stands with Gaumard Scientific territory sales manager James Nicholas. Gaumard Scientific is the producer of the school’s Super Tory infant patient simulator used in a demonstration at the event. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
From left, Jan Wilson, DNP, CRNP, NNP-BC, assistant professor and director, Doctor of Nursing Practice Neonatal Nurse Practitioner specialty; Sarah Gallo, BSN, RN, DNP Neonatal Nurse Practitioner student; and Ann Felauer, DNP, RN, CPNP-AC/PC, clinical instructor and director, DNP Pediatric Nurse Practitioner specialties, Acute and Primary Care conduct a demonstration with Super Tory infant patient simulator. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Amy Daniels, PhD, RN, CHSE, assistant professor and director of the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs, talks with guests during its 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Jane M. Kirschling, PhD, RN, FAAN, the dean of the University of Maryland School of Nursing, delivers remarks to an audience of faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and other guests who attended the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Guests attending the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs 20th anniversary celebration watch the premiere of a video about the center. On the screen is a photo of Spunt, who directed the Clinical Simulation Labs from their opening in 1998 until her death from cancer in 2007 at the age of 50. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Shanna Fortune, MS, CRNP, CCRN, DNP Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner/Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist student and graduate teaching assistant in the Clinical Simulation Labs, far right, talks to guests about an aspect of simulation education during a tour of the facilities after the event. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Ann Felauer, DNP, RN, CPNP-AC/PC, clinical instructor and director, DNP Pediatric Nurse Practitioner specialties, Acute and Primary Care, third from left, Sarah Gallo, BSN, RN, DNP Neonatal Nurse Practitioner student, center, and Jan Wilson, DNP, CRNP, NNP-BC, assistant professor and director, Doctor of Nursing Practice Neonatal Nurse Practitioner specialty, seated, second from right, demonstrate techniques during a tour of the facilities after the event. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Courtney Roberts, BSN, RN, DNP Family Nurse Practitioner student and GTA, poses with one of the patient simulators during the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Tina Dominy, BSN, RN, DNP Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner student and GTA, left, answers questions from a guest about the value of learning through simulated scenarios during the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
From left, Jan Wilson, DNP, CRNP, NNP-BC, assistant professor and director, Doctor of Nursing Practice Neonatal Nurse Practitioner specialty; Sarah Gallo, BSN, RN, DNP Neonatal Nurse Practitioner student; Amy Daniels, PhD, RN, CHSE, assistant professor and director of the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs; Jane M. Kirschling, PhD, RN, FAAN, the dean of the University of Maryland School of Nursing; and Ann Felauer, DNP, RN, CPNP-AC/PC, clinical instructor and director, DNP Pediatric Nurse Practitioner specialties, Acute and Primary Care, attended the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Jane M. Kirschling, PhD, RN, FAAN, the dean of the University of Maryland School of Nursing, welcomed an audience of faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and other guests who gathered at the school Dec. 6 for the Debra L. Spunt Clinical Simulation Labs 20th anniversary celebration.
Kirschling provided an overview of the school’s pioneering history in the use of clinical simulation as a component of nursing education, explaining that clinical simulation experiences are not just technological marvels, but have been integrated into the overall curriculum for both entry-into-practice and advanced-practice programs. Simulation experiences are also used to allow seasoned nurse practitioners to develop new skills and expand their abilities, an important function given the rapid pace of change in the clinical environment.
Guests were given a demonstration of the lab’s capabilities with a simulated crisis involving a manikin baby that has the ability to turn blue, cry, move, breathe, have a heart rate and receive invasive treatments.
The current simulation laboratories were opened along with the School of Nursing building in 1998 as a $38 million, 154,000-square-foot project.
