Best Week, Worst Week: Venture-backed firms top $1B; opioid fight stalled by synthetic fentanyl

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2019

The scorecard for venture-backed firms in Maryland looked great this week, while Maryland’s fight to curb the opioid crisis is stalled by a synthetic foe. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Tuesday that venture-backed firms in Maryland raised more than $1.12 billion last year, the state’s best year since 2001, when they collected $1.27 billion, according to ...

