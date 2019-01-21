Quantcast

BRIAN P. NICHOLS v. ROBERT P. PRATZ, et. al

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2019

Torts -- Legal malpractice -- Acquiescence on appeal On October 23, 2012, Brian Nichols retained the law firm Ward Pratz & Associates, P.A. to bring a federal housing discrimination lawsuit on his behalf. Time passed with no lawsuit filed. Nichols eventually fired Ward Pratz and retained new counsel, which filed the housing suit on his behalf. ...

