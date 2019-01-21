Quantcast

Community Heritage Financial posts 4Q dividend

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2019

Community Heritage Financial Inc., announced Monday a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share, declared Jan. 18. This cash dividend is payable Feb. 8 to shareholders of record on Feb. 1. Community Heritage Financial is headquartered in Middletown Maryland. Its' wholly-owned subsidiary, Middletown Valley Bank, conducts full service commercial and retail banking services through six branches located in Frederick and Washington ...

