Federal Realty Investment Trust leases 150K SF space at Assembly Row

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2019

Rockville-based Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Monday PUMA North America signed a long-term lease for 150,000 square feet of office space to anchor a new 300,000 square foot office building in Somerville, Massachusetts. The new office building will be a 13-story, 300,000 SF Class A office building with 550 dedicated parking spaces and approximately 25,000 square feet ...

