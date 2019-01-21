Quantcast

Group calls for increasing Md. taxes to support education spending

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 21, 2019

A left-leaning budget policy think tank is calling for sweeping changes to the state's tax code to pay for billions in increased public education spending.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo