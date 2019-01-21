Michele Whelley and Sharon Schreiber | EAGB

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore announced the appointment of Michele L. Whelley as chief executive officer and Sharon K. (Markley) Schreiber as chief operating officer.

Whelley succeeds veteran real estate and government relations adviser Bill Jones, who has served as the organization’s interim CEO since June 2018. An economic development professional who is well-known throughout the region’s business community, Whelley will bring new energy and focus to marketing the region, ensuring that EAGB will continue to strengthen its marketing platform as a critical component of fostering and supporting a vibrant and growing economy throughout the greater Baltimore region. Her diverse career as an economic development leader includes serving as the CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, as the founding CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of New Haven, Connecticut; CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and executive vice president of the Baltimore Development Corporation. Additionally, she has provided consulting services for Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, several private sector development companies and staffed an economic development practice at Colliers Pinkard, a real estate brokerage company. More recently, Whelley has provided a full range of economic development consulting services to organizations including Howard Hughes Corporation, Baltimore Integration Partnership, Southern Management Corporation, Network Rail Consulting, Inc. and Betamore. She received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Maryland. She then attended the University of Maryland School of Law where she received a Juris Doctor. Whelley sits on the board of directors for The Hippodrome Foundation, Baltimore Design School and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

As COO for the organization, Schreiber will oversee day-to-day operations and focus on programming and support for EAGB marketing efforts. She has provided strategic leadership to public and private stakeholders throughout her career, including the EAGB where she served as executive vice president from 2016-2017. Following the EAGB, Schreiber was the director of education and innovation for the Maryland Department of Commerce leading outreach and relationship development with colleges and universities to support business attraction and growth in the state. Prior to her role with EAGB, Schreiber served in various leadership roles at Stevenson University, her latest role as vice president for public affairs and strategy. Schreiber received a Bachelor of Arts from the Notre Dame of Maryland University. She completed the Harvard Graduate School of Education Institute for Management and Leadership in Education program as well as the Greater Baltimore Committee LEADERship program. Schreiber is an avid volunteer for nonprofits across the state.