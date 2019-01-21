Shantay Guy | The Leadership

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2019

guy-shantay-the-leadershipShantay Guy has been named chief operating officer of The Leadership, a 10-month leadership development program of the Greater Baltimore Committee.

Before joining The Leadership, Guy was executive director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center and as the community engagement liaison for the federally-mandated consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Baltimore Police Department.  Prior to leading BCMC, she worked at both T. Rowe Price and Brown Advisory with a focus in IT management.

 

