Court of Appeals disbars previously suspended attorney

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 22, 2019

The state’s highest court Tuesday disbarred an attorney who had finished serving a one-year suspension last year. The Court of Appeals found Harford County attorney Jerome P. Johnson failed to properly manage his attorney trust account and did not respond to requests for information in a timely manner, according to the opinion filed Tuesday. “In aggregate, Respondent’s ...

