Jennifer Davis | Continental Realty Corp.

Jennifer Davis was promoted to training specialist in the multifamily division of Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

She has worked with the company since 2016 and was formerly assistant community manager at Riverstone at Owings Mills.

In her new position, Davis will assist with the implementation and teaching of specified sales protocols to CRC leasing professionals working throughout the company’s multifamily portfolio. This includes working one-on-one to refine leasing techniques, staging mock sales presentations and demonstrating methods to interpret data in local markets to assist with the sale process.