Quantcast

Jennifer Davis | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2019

davis-jennifer-continental-realty-corpJennifer Davis was promoted to training specialist in the multifamily division of Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

She has worked with the company since 2016 and was formerly assistant community manager at Riverstone at Owings Mills.

In her new position, Davis will assist with the implementation and teaching of specified sales protocols to CRC leasing professionals working throughout the company’s multifamily portfolio. This includes working one-on-one to refine leasing techniques, staging mock sales presentations and demonstrating methods to interpret data in local markets to assist with the sale process.

 

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo