Jennifer Driban | National Aquarium

Jennifer Driban was named senior vice president of external affairs with the National Aquarium.

Driban has served as vice president of government affairs since joining the Aquarium in 2016.

In this new role, Driban will continue to plan and coordinate government affairs strategy for the National Aquarium, advocating for the organization with elected and appointed leaders at the city, county, state and federal level.

She will also lead the Aquarium’s conservation programs and conservation policy teams. She will work closely with conservation leaders to strategically grow the Aquarium’s impact through community engagement and field programs, increased policy advocacy and education programs that emphasize specific conservation actions people can take in their daily lives.