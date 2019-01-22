Cutting down on decision fatigue

In January, like most everyone, I resolved to improve my diet to lose the weight I gained last year while writing my book. More on the book later. In order to eat sensibly I developed an inadvertent routine. For breakfast, yogurt with fruit, an omelette for lunch, a salad for dinner. I realized that this routine works really well for me for one reason: no guesswork.

I recently read a BBC article about the Norwegian concept of matpakke, which is the custom of having a humble sandwich for lunch consisting of layers of bread and a simple filling. Norwegians apparently eat the same thing every day and part of the benefit is that it eliminates decision fatigue.

Adults make an average of 35,000 decisions per day, and apparently Norwegians make one less. This article got me wondering how I could cut down on my decision fatigue and what, if any, decisions I could eliminate from my work life.

I recently realized that with the increased number of staff in my office, I am spending more time making decisions based on questions being posed to me. All day long: “Do you like these new mugs?” “Do you want to look at this motion before it goes out?” “Who do you want to designate as our expert?” “Can I tell this client she can pay her invoice half this month and half next?”

Making more decisions not only takes time but mental energy, which is also in limited supply. I realized beyond standardizing, like the Norwegian lunches, I could let someone else make the decision to free up valuable brain space. So, I decided to delegate decision-making wherever I could. I now have other staff review client bills before me, and for senior counsel I stopped reviewing their bills at all, except upon request.

For my current office renovation, I delegated any decisions under $1,000 to my office manager. I also gave her the authority to pick our new phone system and other vendors, such as our cleaning service. Having fewer decisions to make frees up my mind and provides time for more important matters.

Are there any functions at work that you can delegate to reduce decision fatigue? In order to decide, you can ask yourself two questions. What’s the best that could happen if this decision is made well? What’s the worst that could happen if it’s made poorly? If the gap between the two is small enough, consider letting go of it.

Richard Nixon was once quoted as saying something that Eisenhower once told him: “A true executive can sign a poor letter without changing it.” To cut down on decision fatigue, I need to be willing to be mediocre in some areas, to excel in others. So, if someone picks our new office mugs, and it wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but close enough, I’m going to call that a win.

Jessica Markham is the owner of Markham Law Firm, a family law firm in Bethesda.