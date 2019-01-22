Quantcast

Lawmakers weigh extending Md. ban on police use of DNA databases

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 22, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A bill under consideration by lawmakers could bar police from using public DNA databases to assist in identifying criminal suspects. Maryland is the only state that already prohibits law enforcement from using familial DNA searches of samples within criminal databases. The District of Columbia has a similar provision. Del. Charles Sydnor, D-Baltimore County, said ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo