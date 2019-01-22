Quantcast

Paul Mark Sandler: Using emotion in the courtroom

By: Paul Mark Sandler January 22, 2019

(Last of three parts) As logic is a powerful instrument of persuasion, so, too, is emotion. Since ancient times, harbored feelings such as passion, anger, pity, sympathy, happiness, and even indifference have played a significant role in decision-making by both judges and juries. The objective of emotion in argument is to awaken or arouse desired feelings ...

