R. Joseph Burns and Elizabeth Ventmiller | EBA Engineering

R. Joseph Burns, PE was promoted to vice president and Elizabeth Ventmiller to assistant treasurer with EBA Engineering.

Burns joined EBA in 2016 and is the firm’s water systems engineering department and civil engineering department manager. He has more than 40 years of experience in water systems engineering and site planning/design. In addition to his extensive project management experience for public and private clients, he specializes in design for stormwater management, new and relocated water and sewer mains, storm drains, site plans, grading, and erosion and sediment control.

He also has expertise in a wide range of water systems and facilities, including transmission/distribution mains, storage and collection facilities, treatment plants, and pumping stations.

Burns earned both a Bachelor of Science in engineering and a Master of Environmental Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Ventmiller, who joined EBA in 2010, has served as controller since 2013 and was named an associate in 2018. She has more than 30 years of finance and accounting experience in the A/E/C industry, working in various capacities ranging from assistant controller to treasurer. She currently manages the daily activities of EBA’s accounting department.

In her new role, she will be responsible for assisting treasury operations including management of cash/debt operations and all leasing and derivatives; monitoring long-term debt, equity, cash, and asset management; cash forecasting; and investment strategy management.

Ventmiller earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Notre Dame of Maryland University.