Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center to close

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019

After 18 years of serving the community by connecting volunteers with local opportunities and helping nonprofits fill myriad needs, officials with the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center announced Wednesday the center will close permanently in the near future. No date was given for the closure. Center officials said in a release the closing is in response a ...

