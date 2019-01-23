ADVERTISEMENT

DIRECTOR OF GRANTS, CONTRACTS AND COMPLIANCE

MD Legal Aid announces a position for qualified candidates to become part of a dynamic senior management team devoted to providing a wide range of support services to Maryland Legal Aid’s advocacy efforts. Primary responsibilities include preparation & submission of proposals for grants and contracts and overseeing compliance with requirements of those grants and contracts; the development of new funding opportunities and maintenance of current sources; the conducting of periodic audits of Maryland Legal Aid’s grants and contracts; the management and assessment of grant-related data with a view toward enhancing program performance; and supervision of assigned staff. B.A. or B.S. degree in a related field; Excellent organizational skills, meticulous attention to detail, and the ability to oversee a variety of projects with competing deadlines Submit résumé with cover letter online at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=9156664a-1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138&jobId=264563&lang=en_US&source=CC4&ccId=1997542647_1168

