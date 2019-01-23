Erin Roth | Md. Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Registration

Erin Roth, former policy director for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, was promoted to deputy assistant secretary of the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning. She will help lead the division, which oversees a budget of approximately $110 million of federal and state funds and 450 employees, and provide direct management to the division’s various departments and programs.

As policy director, Roth led major initiatives and policy innovations for the state’s workforce system to ensure businesses and job seekers have the opportunities and support needed to thrive in today’s economy. She chairs Maryland’s statewide policy committee for implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and is a recognized thought leader on workforce development.

Roth holds a Bachelor of Arts in global studies from Loyola University Maryland and a Master of Arts in public policy from Johns Hopkins University.