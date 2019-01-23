Julie Kernan | Business Volunteers Md.

Julie Kernan was named president and CEO of Business Volunteers Maryland.

Kernan most recently served as vice president of global account management for Baltimore-based Prometric. Previously, she was director of sales at Kelly Services Inc. for leasing acquisition in San Diego. She earned Bachelor of Science from Indiana University.

Kernan is a current member of the board of directors and student mentor with Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women as well as a math tutor for St. Ignatius Loyola Academy. She is also a former member of the board of directors with House of Ruth Maryland.