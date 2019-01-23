Quantcast

Md. Chamber unveils Maryland Chamber Federation

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2019

Declaring that small businesses are the driving force of job creation in Maryland, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Wednesday introduced the Maryland Chamber Federation, a new membership model designed to organize thousands of businesses as a unified force, while also forging close collaboration with the dozens of local chambers of commerce throughout the state. Christine Ross, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo