Quantcast

Montgomery County sheriff revises immigrant detention policy after complaints

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2019

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has revised an immigrant detention policy after pressure from civil rights groups last month who called it unconstitutional. The ACLU of Maryland, CASA and other advocates sent the department a letter in December demanding it rescind a policy, put in place in August, requiring the detention of individuals subject to immigration ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo