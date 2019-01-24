Quantcast

Carly Fiorina to speak at UMD Smith School

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019

Business leader and philanthropist Carly Fiorina, a 1980 MBA graduate of the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, will be the honored guest at the eighth annual Women Leading Women forum March 5 in College Park. The former HP chief executive leads Carly Fiorina Enterprises and the Unlocking Potential Foundation. During her conversation with students and members ...

