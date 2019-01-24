Quantcast

Floor & Decor to open massive Tradepoint Atlantic facility

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 24, 2019

Flooring retailer Floor & Decor plans to open a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic in eastern Baltimore County. Once operational, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce, the facility will employ 150 full-time workers by the end of 2023. Floor & Decor is projected to be one of the Port of Baltimore's biggest customers ...

