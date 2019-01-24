Quantcast

January 24, 2019

LEGAL SECRETARY
The Baltimore Inner Harbor office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP seeks an experienced legal secretary to assist in handling diverse civil litigation defense docket. Prior civil litigation experience preferred. Must be motivated and organized, and possess strong computer skills and attention to detail. Competitive salary and benefits. Business casual and friendly work environment.
Please submit cover letter and resume via email to:
Morgan.Miller@lewisbrisbois.com.

