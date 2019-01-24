ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

The Baltimore Inner Harbor office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP seeks a litigation associate licensed in MD, DC and/or VA to join our diverse insurance defense practice. The ideal candidate will have 2-5 years of civil litigation experience. Must have excellent writing and oral communications skills, and the ability and drive to work independently. Motion practice and deposition experience preferred. Competitive salary and benefits. Please submit cover letter with salary requirements, resume, and law school transcript to:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.