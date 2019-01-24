Quantcast

Md. Judiciary seeks seven additional judgeships

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- The Maryland Judiciary will ask the General Assembly to create seven additional trial court judgeships to help handle an overwhelming caseload, the state’s top jurist stated in a recent letter to legislative leaders. The proposal, to be introduced via legislation, calls for an additional judge in Washington County Circuit Court; two more judges each ...

