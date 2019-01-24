ADVERTISEMENT

PRO BONO PROGRAM DIRECTOR/

SUPERVISING ATTORNEY

Pro Bono Program

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) has established a Pro Bono Program within its Statewide Advocacy Support Unit to recruit, train, coordinate, and facilitate the work of pro bono attorneys with eligible MLA clients. A full-time Program Director/Supervising Attorney position is available to provide leadership for the development of the program and assist with the placement of pro bono cases in areas of law consistent with MLA priorities, i.e. housing, consumer, public benefits, and family law. Supervise staff, including attorneys and paralegals; reports to the Director of Advocacy for Training and Pro Bono. Admitted to MD Bar or another state bar and eligibility to take the first available Maryland Bar exam. Five plus years of legal experience, preferably in the delivery of pro bono civil legal services to low-income clients. Able to travel statewide. Spanish language proficiency desirable. Send an updated resume and cover letter to Amy Petkovsek, Director of Advocacy for Training and Pro Bono, online ator copy this URL