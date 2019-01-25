Quantcast

AARP aims to make Maryland age-friendly

By: Special to The Daily Record Christine Hansen January 25, 2019

For the first time in U.S. history, the number of older Americans is projected to outnumber the number of children, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Bureau projects that by 2030, one in every five residents will be in retirement age. That is why communities like Montgomery County and the city of Hyattsville, and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo