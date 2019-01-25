Quantcast

ALLEN WATKINS HICKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Post-arrest statement After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Allen Watkins Hicks was convicted of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual offense, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to three consecutive sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of ...

