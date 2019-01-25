Quantcast

DAVID CARRANZA-TOBAR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Attempted first-degree rape Following a bench trial, David Carranza-Tobar, appellant, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of attempted first degree rape, second degree assault, and false imprisonment. The court imposed a sentence of life, all but ten years suspended, for the attempted first degree rape conviction. It ...

