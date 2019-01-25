Quantcast

MARCUS ANTOINE NICHOLSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Missing evidence A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Marcus Antoine Nicholson, the appellant, of one count of robbery and one count of second-degree assault. The appellant was sentenced to 15 years for robbery; the assault conviction merged for sentencing. The appellant presents six questions for review, which ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo