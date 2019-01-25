Quantcast

Petition opposing FAA’s approval of airport expansion filed

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor January 25, 2019

ELLICOTT CITY — A Maryland county says it has filed a petition against the Federal Aviation Administration, opposing its approved plan to expand Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over neighbor's noise concerns. The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the petition is the second one that Howard County has filed against the FAA in the U.S. Court of Appeals ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo