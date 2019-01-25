Quantcast

REGINALD MURRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Driving with suspended license A jury in the Circuit Court for Allegany County convicted Reginald Murray of driving with a suspended license. 1 The trial court sentenced Mr. Murray to one year’s imprisonment, with all but 90 days suspended, followed by 12 months of unsupervised probation. The trial ...

