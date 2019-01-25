Quantcast

Waiting period for suits by federal workers starts with complaint

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Matt Chaney January 25, 2019

The 180-day waiting period that federal employees must adhere to before filing a discrimination lawsuit against their employer begins upon filing an initial complaint, and not upon each subsequent amendment to that complaint, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. In a matter of first impression, the court also unanimously held that the district ...

