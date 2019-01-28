Quantcast

CareFirst to give $1.5M to help government shutdown victims

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the region’s largest not-for-profit health insurer, announced Monday a donation of $1.5 million to help individuals and employer groups affected by the shutdown of the federal government pay insurance premiums. The donation includes a $1 million contribution to the Federal Employee Education and Assistance (FEEA) Fund, the only independent, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization devoted ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo