Editorial Advisory Board: Judge abused his discretion on bail

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 28, 2019

District Court Judge Michael Studdard released Philip West on $100,000 bail. Mr. West was charged with fatally shooting a man in a Fells Point Bar last December 21, 2018.  Mr. West surrendered on January 14 and was initially held without bail.  But Judge Studdard released Mr. West and sent him home ordering that he wear a ...

