MCP to open medical cannabis operation in Hagerstown

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2019

Maryland Cultivation and Processing, one of 18 companies pre-approved for the cultivation of medical-use cannabis in Maryland, announced plans Monday to set up a 36,000-square-foot medical cannabis cultivation complex in Hagerstown. The organization acquired 560 Western Maryland Pkwy. for the project, which will be converted into a medical cannabis cultivation complex in two phases. Phase 1 ...

