Quantcast

MIA settles pay discrimination suit with EEOC

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 28, 2019

After nearly four years of litigation, including a trip to the U.S Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Maryland Insurance Administration has settled a lawsuit filed by a federal agency alleging gender-based pay discrimination. According to online court records, the insurance administration will pay close to $37,000 to settle claims that it discriminated against three female ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo