STAFF ATTORNEY

The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) is seeking applicants for a full-time or part-time Staff Attorney. The staff attorney must have excellent research, legal analysis, and writing skills. Applicants must have a Juris Doctorate or equivalent from a law school and must be a lawyer in good standing with the Maryland Bar Association. The Office of Administrative Hearings is located in Hunt Valley, MD. Salary range is $50,897.00 – $66,201.00/year

www.jobaps.com /MD The recruitment number is #19-002588-0005. Further details for the position can be found on the State of Maryland Job openings website at/MD The recruitment number is #19-002588-0005.

All applications must be completed online by February 13, 2019.

