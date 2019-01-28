Quantcast

Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign, warns of divisions

By: Associated Press Juana Summers January 28, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. — Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, standing outside of Oakland's city hall, formally kicked off her campaign for the White House by presenting herself as the leader who can best unite an America that is at an "inflection point" and facing a critical question. "We are here because the American Dream and our American democracy ...

