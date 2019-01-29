Quantcast

Angel Publishing buys Baltimore offices for $1.4M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 29, 2019

Investment research firm Angel Publishing purchased a 17,000-square-foot building in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood for $1.4 million. The company intends to relocate its roughly 40 employees this spring from its current location in the Candler Building at 111 Market Place near the Inner Harbor. “After conducting an extensive property search throughout Baltimore City and County, we chose ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo