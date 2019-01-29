Quantcast

California Tortilla expanding to 5 new states

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2019

Rockville-based California Tortilla, a fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant franchise, announced Tuesday it is expanding its footprint with new restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas and Georgia. Currently operating 42 locations across the mid-Atlantic region, California Tortilla expects to open a total of eight new units by the end of 2019 with aspirations to hit 100 units by 2023. The eatery ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo