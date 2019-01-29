Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan and a State of the State tax cut

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 29, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan has made no secret of his desire to provide a tax cut to Marylanders since first being sworn in four years ago. The Republican, now in his second term, could be on the verge of announcing just such a proposal Wednesday during his fifth State of the State address. “We’re going to have another ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo