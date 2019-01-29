ADVERTISEMENT

INJURY TRIAL ATTORNEY

Well established Plaintiff’s Firm in Baltimore County seeks an injury trial attorney with 1-5 years of experience. Candidate can handle a reasonable caseload (not a mill), and handle cases from inception through verdict. Computer literate, detailed. Insurance defense is a +, fluent Spanish++. Good writing skills and grades. Excellent growth/earning long term opportunity for applicant. Email resume with work/trial experience with cover letter and salary request. Compensation: commensurate salary, health, 401K, parking, awesome work environment. Resume/Cover to: