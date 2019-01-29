Quantcast

Kennedy Krieger gets $635K grant for pediatric chronic pain treatment program

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2019

Kennedy Krieger Institute received a $635,000 grant from the state of Maryland Tuesday to enhance a specialized program for the prevention of opioid dependence, abuse and addiction in children and adolescents with chronic pain as part of its commitment to help combat the opioid crisis. The grant will allow the Institute’s Pediatric Pain Rehabilitation Program to include ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo