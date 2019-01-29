Quantcast

Maryland to monitor air quality near poultry houses

By: Associated Press January 29, 2019

Maryland will sample air on the lower Eastern Shore to examine the potential effects of large poultry houses on air quality. The Department of the Environment announced Tuesday that monitoring stations will collect preliminary data on ammonia and particulate matter levels near poultry houses for comparison with air quality elsewhere in the state. The Keith Campbell Foundation ...

